"The standard of refereeing is reaching the stage where every manager is getting concerned."

Rotherham United players react in disbelief as a 93rd-minute penalty is awarded against them at Reading. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans has played down the severity of the calf issue that led to Liam Kelly missing yesterday's Rotherham United's League One clash at Reading.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder wasn't named in the matchday 18 but had been considered fit enough to board the team coach to Berkshire for a contest that was marred by a contentious performance from referee Thomas Parsons.

The Millers slipped to a 2-1 defeat against the Royals, However, they would have headed back to South Yorkshire with all three points had three major decisions not gone unfairly against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly was feeling a reaction to his first league start of 2025, at Blackpool in midweek, and then came down with an overnight illness at the Millers' hotel.

Rotherham United players react in disbelief as a 93rd-minute penalty is awarded against them at Reading. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"He travelled," Evans confirmed in his after-match interview. "He just felt his calf at the end of training yesterday and then he woke up this morning with a little virus and not feeling particularly well.

"The calf probably comes from a really strenuous shift at Blackpool."

It is not yet known whether the former Coventry City man, who turned 35 earlier this week, will be available for next Saturday's home derby against Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans and his staff watched aghast as events on the pitch at the Select Car Leasing Stadium conspired against their side.

First, Reading's opening goal in the 24th minute was allowed to stand despite suggestions of offside.

Then, a second-half own goal that would have put the Millers in front following Sam Nombe's penalty equaliser was inexplicably ruled out for a perceived Nombe infringement.

Finally, the Royals were awarded a dubious stoppage-time spot-kick from which they scored their winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also an incident close to the interval when a Jordan Hugill 'goal' was harshly disallowed for a foul.

The Advertiser understands that Evans has had a sympathetic hearing today with EFL head of referees Mike Jones who agreed that Rotherham were affected by questionable rulings.

The boss. whose team had seen three other penalty decisions go against them in their previous three outings, was planning to make his feelings known to Parsons after his press conference but accepted that addressing the official would get him nowhere.

"I'll go and speak to him," he said. "But it will be in one ear and out of the other, like normal.

"The standard of refereeing is reaching the stage where every manager is getting concerned."