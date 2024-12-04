Rotherham United centre-half Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United could have a full-strength squad to choose from for the first time this season when they head to Blackpool on Saturday.

Their crowded treatment room has finally cleared and the only senior man missing from Tuesday's League One home win Lincoln City was Liam Kelly who was ill.

The Millers expect the midfielder to have recovered in time for the trip to the Fylde coast this weekend.

“He should be okay, he's just felt a bit under the weather,” said assistant manager Paul Raynor. “We didn’t want to push him.”

Centre-half Cameron Humphreys and left-back Cohen Bramall were dropped for the visit of the Imps and didn't even make the matchday 18 at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Raynor confirmed that the duo's absence wasn't injury-related and was a pure selection decision, saying Rotherham wanted big players at their disposal against a route-one Lincoln side.

“We picked Jamie McCart over Cam on the bench as we knew what type of game it was going to be,” he said. “It was a direct game where we may have needed him in the last 15 minutes to go and put a shift in.

One of the starting centre-backs, Zak Jules, was the left-back cover in case the man preferred to Bramall, Reece James, had to go off.

“With the type of game Lincoln play, with lots of balls into the box, we felt we needed that aerial prowess in our defensive third,” Raynor said.

“Leaving out Cam and Cohen was just tactical because we had a strong bench. They were the unfortunate ones and it might be different at the weekend.”

The Millers want the 2-1 triumph to signal the end of a poor start to their season.

“It should be the turning point,” Raynor said. "I certainly hope so."