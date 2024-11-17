Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

LIAM Kelly has been there and done it in the past and he's not giving up now.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran midfielder arrived at AESSEAL New York Stadium in the summer after being one of the mainstays in the Coventry City side that climbed from League Two to the Championship play-off final under Mark Robins.

He came to Rotherham United looking to add another promotion to his impressive CV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, things haven't worked out how he and the Millers were hoping, but the former Scottish international believes there is still time to turn things around.

Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“The division is still incredibly tight,” he said of the situation in League One. “The teams who are going to get themselves into that top six are the teams who are the most consistent, the most ruthless and concede the least amount of goals.

“There's a lot of clubs in a similar position to us who will be looking and thinking: ‘There's still a lot up for grabs here.’”

Rotherham find themselves in 15th spot and looking for a spark when they resume their league campaign a week on Saturday at Crawley Town after the derby loss at Barnsley last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly was in the 11 for that match and making only his second start after a groin injury suffered at Charlton Athletic on September 7 robbed Rotherham of one their main players for a month and half.

The 34-year-old had just begun to hit top form when the Millers went to the Addicks and had struck a long-range wonder-goal before being forced out of proceedings in the second half of a 1-1 draw.

“It's frustrating to miss a period of games,” he said. “Before the injury, I thought I was getting into a good stride and it felt like we were moving in the right direction.

“It's part and parcel of football. When you're playing 90 minutes every week and throwing yourself at things, it's inevitable. In any squad there's always going to be injuries. I'm happy to be fit now and looking forward to playing games and helping the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's 16 seasons since he made his professional bow north of the border with Kilmarnock before moving on to Bristol City, Oldham Athletic, Leyton Orient and then, in 2017, the Sky Blues.

He's closing in on 450 career appearances and the Buckinghamshire-born player, who qualified to play for Scotland through his family's ancestry, knows how to deal with spells on the sidelines.

Experience had taught him not to get too down when he was in Rotherham's treatment room.

“I've had a couple of big injuries in my career where I've spent a whole season out, which is obviously really disappointing,” he said. “Sometimes you have to realise that it could be a lot worse. You don't want to miss six weeks of football but it's better than missing a year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly went up from the fourth tier with Coventry in 2018 and made it to the Championship two seasons later.

Promotion number three will come only if the Millers cut out the off days following a 14-signing rebuild.

“It has been too up and down,” he said. “We have performed really well at times. I think back to the Bristol Rovers draw when we should have won and the win over Huddersfield Town. We limited the opposition to nothing.

“There have been other games where we've turned round and said: ‘That's unacceptable.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A core of the team, a good spine, where everyone is working together in the right direction evolves over time. It's been a massive turnover of players.

“At the same time, we've had a number of months together now. The Championship is the expectation bearing in mind where the club have been in previous years. We want to put the smiles back on fans' faces.”

The trip to Crawley marks the start of a five-match spell before the festive period. Manager Steve Evans is targeting at least three wins from that run of fixtures and Kelly knows what's required.

“We need to be together as a team better,” he said. “If we get that right, then the opportunity is there.

“This season could still turn out to be something special.”