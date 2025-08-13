Liam Kelly in pre-season action for Rotherham United at Harrogate Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE fitness of Liam Kelly is being monitored by Rotherham United as they build up to their League One encounter at Cardiff City this weekend.

The veteran midfielder started the first two matches of the Millers’ campaign before missing Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash at Salford City because of a minor foot issue.

Manager Matt Hamshaw described the absence of the 35-year-old, who has had a chequered injury record over the last few years, as precautionary and said the former Coventry City man could have played if absolutely necessary.

“He felt a little bit of something under his foot,” the new boss said. “It's nothing serious. There's no point in me talking risks at this stage of the season.

“If there'd been three or four games left, Kells would probably have played. We have to manage people properly. Injuries can be caused when you over-use people.”

Hamshaw acknowledged that the last comment would raise eyebrows and went on to explain exactly what he meant.

“I know people will say ‘over-used?’ three games into a season,” he said. “The players had a long season last year, they've had a tough pre-season, there's a change in coaching and fitness staff and the medical department.

“They're getting to grips with the work rate we want. We aren't working yet at anywhere near the levels I want.

“I think that's why the chairman gave me a longer-term contract. We're trying to implement something that will take a bit of time. Once it comes off, we'll reap the benefits.”

Rotherham would like to have Kelly in the travelling party for Saturday's trip to South Wales as they are already without midfielders Josh Benson (ankle) and Kian Spence (hamstring tendon).

He played 23 times last season in his first year with the club.

Meanwhile, the Millers played with a back four for the first time this term in the first-round tie against Salford that they won on penalties. Previously, they had opted for a 3-1-4-2 shape.

They lined up in a 4-5-1 formation at the Peninsula Stadium and Hamshaw revealed it was because he wanted to play Ar'Jany Martha and Ciaran McGuckin as wingers.

“You need more than one system,” he said. “We worked on it over pre-season.”