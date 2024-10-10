Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MISSING men Liam Kelly and Sean Raggett returned to full training today to put themselves in the selection frame for Rotherham United's trip to Peterborough United this Saturday.

Manager Steve Evans described their comebacks as “great news” and says they will be assessed tomorrow before a decision is made on whether they are in the party that travels to London Road.

Speaking early this afternoon in the sunshine at Roundwood, he said: “What a beautiful morning to watch Liam pass a ball around the training ground. It was even good just watching Sean head and kick it! They're two really big players for this club.”

Playmaker Kelly has been out since picking up a groin problem at Charlton Athletic on September 7 while centre-half Raggett suffered a knee injury playing against Birmingham City a fortnight later.

“They're training with the main group, which is great news,” Evans said.

“We'll determine when they've trained again tomorrow whether they're ready to be involved against Peterborough without having a game here at Roundwood first and getting some cobwebs blown away.”

Another boost for the League One Millers is that Jonson Clarke-Harris is expected to be fit after coming off against Reading last weekend with a calf issue.

The striker twice won the third tier's Golden Boot during a four-year spell with Posh before his summer move to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“Jonno's trained today," Evans said. “It's the first time he’s been on the grass this week. Jonno is more match-fit than Liam and Sean. There's been no reaction today. We'll make sure he's okay tomorrow.”

Rotherham go into the match seeking their fourth straight win after league successes over Cambridge United and Reading and Tuesday's Bristol Street Motors Trophy triumph against Newcastle United Under-21s.