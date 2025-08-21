Rotherham United's Lenny Agbaire goes down injury at Cardiff City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

NEW boy Lenny Agbaire will miss at least the next three matches for Rotherham United and may be facing a much longer spell on the sidelines.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young centre-half has become an instant hit with Millers fans and has looked a top prospect since his summer move from Scottish giants Celtic.

He suffered a leg injury at Cardiff City last weekend and will be out of action from anywhere between a fortnight and two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's severe bone bruising,” manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “It can take between two weeks and eight weeks to heal.”

Initially, the boss had thought that the 20-year-old's problem might be a hamstring-related one but that's turned out to not be the case.

Rotherham are taking extra measures to speed up the healing process and hope that the player's youth will work in his favour during his rehabilitation.

“We're going to get him in an oxygen chamber,” Hamshaw said. “It's a bit ‘play it by ear'’as we're not yet sure of the extent of the injury. We're definitely going to lose him for the next three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm obviously hopeful that with his age he'll be on the faster side of the recovery time.”

Agbaire, who signed a three-year deal when he came to AESSEAL New York Stadium, has started every match in the early stages of the League One season but failed to reappear for the second half at Cardiff City Stadium.