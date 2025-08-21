Lenny Agbaire, the oxygen chamber and the possible length of his Rotherham United absence

By Paul Davis
Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:55 BST
Rotherham United's Lenny Agbaire goes down injury at Cardiff City. Picture: Jim Brailsford
NEW boy Lenny Agbaire will miss at least the next three matches for Rotherham United and may be facing a much longer spell on the sidelines.

The young centre-half has become an instant hit with Millers fans and has looked a top prospect since his summer move from Scottish giants Celtic.

He suffered a leg injury at Cardiff City last weekend and will be out of action from anywhere between a fortnight and two months.

“It's severe bone bruising,” manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “It can take between two weeks and eight weeks to heal.”

Initially, the boss had thought that the 20-year-old's problem might be a hamstring-related one but that's turned out to not be the case.

Rotherham are taking extra measures to speed up the healing process and hope that the player's youth will work in his favour during his rehabilitation.

“We're going to get him in an oxygen chamber,” Hamshaw said. “It's a bit ‘play it by ear'’as we're not yet sure of the extent of the injury. We're definitely going to lose him for the next three games.

“I'm obviously hopeful that with his age he'll be on the faster side of the recovery time.”

Agbaire, who signed a three-year deal when he came to AESSEAL New York Stadium, has started every match in the early stages of the League One season but failed to reappear for the second half at Cardiff City Stadium.

