Rotherham United defender Lenny Agbaire. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have yet to decide whether Lenny Agbaire will need to undergo surgery on the issue that has kept him out of action for the last month.

The young centre-half has been suffering from groin tightness and hasn't played since the 2-2 League One draw with Bradford City on October 2.

He had a second injection in the problem area last Friday and the Millers plan to monitor him for a little longer before reaching a final conclusion on the way forward for the 20-year-old.

“It's still up in the air at the moment,” said coach Richard Wood after Rotherham had won for the fifth match in succession on Tuesday, 4-2 against Manchester City Under-21s in the Vertu Trophy.

“We'll see how he reacts later on this week and then a decision will be made after that. We'll see how he goes.”

The summer signing is able to train while he is being assessed but hasn't been taking a full part in sessions in the build-up to Saturday's visit of League Two Swindon Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, another youngster is eyeing a comeback next month after being forced to sit out the whole of October.

Wing-back Marvin Kaleta has been in the treatment room since damaging his hamstring at Mansfield Town on September 27 but is now working outside again at Rotherham's Roundwood base.

“He's progressing well,” Wood said. ”He'll be back involved soon. Everything's going well with his rehab, there are no issues whatsoever.

“It'll be good, obviously, to get him back. The more bodies we get back, the more competition for places we have. That helps with this winning run we're on. Everybody wants to get back out on the pitch as soon as possible.”

The midweek group-stage clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium saw 19-year-old striker Josh Ayres open his Millers account on his full debut with a fine header early in the second half

“I'm buzzing for Josh,” Wood said. ”It's his first goal. All the lads in the changing room were giving him a big cheer. That was good. I'm really pleased for him, he's worked hard.”