​​THERE were tears as well as laughs at AESSEAL New York Stadium as Rotherham United follower Kev Johnson took his fund-raising for Rotherham Hospice beyond the £40,000 mark.

He staged one of his ever-popular ‘Legends’ nights, with stars from the past Guy Branston, Kevin Watson, Andy Williams and Adam Collin swapping tales in front of 300 supporters last Friday evening.

It was the fourth such event and there are already plans for another sell-out show featuring different Millers personalities next year.

Kev has now generated in excess of £41,000 for one of the town's worthiest causes after more than £10,000 was raised at the latest evening.

Past Rotherham United stars, from left, Andy Williams, Adam Collins, Guy Branston and Kevin Watson at the Legends Night with compere Matt Goodwin.

“It was possibly the best one yet,” he said.

Amid all the banter and stories, former midfielder Watson had some of the audience dabbing their eyes as he talked openly about how he suffered at the hands of the Millmoor boo-boys towards the end of his time with the club more than 20 years ago,

“It highlighted that the players on the pitch are human beings,” organiser Kev said. “Maybe next time fans shout abuse or tweet stuff they ought to think this: mental health matters.

“All four legends could not believe the magnitude of the occasion and loved every second of it. They all stayed long after midnight chatting and having photos taken.”

A packed house enjoys the occasion.

The night also featured a magician, live music and an auction of Millers and other football memorabilia.

Former players and management duo Ronnie Moore and John Breckin were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, prepare for another bumper bash around May or June time.