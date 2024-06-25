Aghghg; Aghghg.

THE hair is a lot longer and has turned almost white but, 43 years on from *that* season, you can tell instantly that it's him.

The lightness of his feet and the slightly bow-legged gait give it away.

‘Tiger’ is in town.

The evening has yet to begin but Tony Towner is in his element, back among friends.

Rotherham United title-winner Tony Towner with girlfriend Alison. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

“It feels absolutely fantastic,” he says. “It feels like being home. I love it. When I got the call, I couldn't wait to do it.”

‘It’ is the latest Legends Night at AESSEAL New York Stadium organised by Rotherham United fan Kev Johnson who has raised more than £50,000 for Rotherham Hospice through his events.

There has been no bigger Millers figure in the last half a century and his presence at one of these functions has long been requested by fans.

Even Howard Webb - a lifelong Rotherham follower - got in on the act. “Tony Towner is one in a million, one in a million to me, to me,” the former World Cup Final referee wrote in a WhatsApp message to Johnson, reviving the famous old song.

Tony Towner and the number he sported in his Rotherham United pomp. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

“It was great to read that,” grins the winger who went on to make more than 100 appearances for the club after arriving from Millwall as part of a £165,000 deal deal with attacker John Seasman in 1980.

Young supporter Grace Kelly (a small lady with a big voice) has been booked to sing at the event and is going through a sound-check in the banqueting suite 90 minute before proceedings get under way.

She's rehearsing a Kings of Leon song as one of the kings of Millmoor walks into the room ahead of a Friday-night 290-seat sell-out.

Towner's wearing a grey jacket, white T-shirt, dark trousers and looks much younger than his 69 years. The black boots that used to leave left-backs trailing in their wake have given way to a pair of gleaming white Nike trainers.

The Rotherham United legend chatting with the Advertiser's Paul Davis. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

He shares a warm hug with old teammate John Breckin who was also in the 1980/81 side that famously won the Division Three (now League One) title and has been the corporate host at New York for the last decade.

“Only when Breck rings me up to come up here,” he says when I ask him if he's kept in touch with any of the old gang. "I think I've been back here three or four times.

“I saw Gerry Forrest when I came up here last time. Rotherham have had no better right-back since him. Oh my god, what a player he was.”

Tiger and Forrest were a thrilling double act on the right flank. “I played my best football here," the attacker says. "Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt.

“It was the happiest time of my career. I'm a southerner but I just seemed to click up here. Maybe I should have been a Yorkshireman from the start!”

Then, referencing his Brighton roots, he adds: "I should have been a Miller, not a Seagull!"

He stayed for three seasons. Silverware came in his first one and Rotherham flirted with promotion to the top flight in his second.

“Nearly every game was a highlight,” he says of that debut year. “That was the way things went, you know what I mean? We were beating everybody. If I could roll the years back to one particular year again it would be that one.

“We were a group of talented players who clicked as a team and as mates. I came here with John Seasman and that was the start of it all with the new manager, Ian Porterfield. You couldn't have written a better story.”

He and Ronnie Moore became one of the great Millers double acts. “Awesome,” he says as he recalls setting up the centre-forward to score in the 2-1 last-day home win over Plymouth Argyle that sealed top spot.

“‘Mooro’ was just something else. All season, I knew as soon as I put the ball into the box that it was a goal.”

Moore often tells the tale of Towner running to him after one headed strike and inquiring: “How was the cross? I even made sure the ‘Mitre’ sign was the right way up.”

“Yeah, yeah,” Tiger laughs. “That's a true story.”

I was a 14-year-old Tivoli Ender intoxicated every time he touched the ball in that promotion year so this is a ‘bucket list’ interview for me. He's chatty, chirpy and every bit as friendly as I'd hoped he'd be.

As good as the 1980/81 season was, he picks a game from the following one as his standout memory.

“We beat Chelsea 6-0 at Millmoor,” he says. “I was pleased with that. I know they're from the south, like me, but I didn't like them at all. They're still the same now, there's too much arrogance about them.”

It all ended in in 1983 when he was allowed to leave for top-flight Wolverhampton Wanderers by then-manager George Kerr.

“We beat Liverpool 1-0 away,” Towner says. “I'll always remember that. Not many away teams won at Anfield. That was a highlight.

“However, the move didn't really work out. Maybe I didn't have the love down there that I felt up here. I enjoyed it, but it didn't feel the same. In hindsight, I should have stayed at Rotherham.”

He went on to play for Charlton Athletic, Rochdale and Cambridge United before hanging up his boots and settling in Brighton, the south-coast resort where he'd grown up.

“I had my own removal business and had a few people working for me,” he says. “I've stopped now. Retirement suits me. I'm just playing tennis nearly every day.

He's 69 but looks younger and is close to his old playing weight. “Yeah, yeah, it's all the tennis,” he says. “I'm in a singles final on Sunday. Hopefully I'll win.”

He's brought girlfriend Alison with him. The couple have shared a long train journey up from Brighton and then a short taxi ride from the Holiday Inn at Canklow where they're staying for the night.

“Usual spelling,” he says when I check on her name, then adds proudly: “We're getting married soon.”

Standing nearby as we chat is a magician who will be entertaining punters later on. I've seen him before at New York bashes and he's brilliant, yet Tiger, in his heyday, probably had the edge for tricks.

It's why there's a case to be made for him being the most popular Miller of them all; certainly among fans of a certain age.

“A lot of people talk about that” he says with genuine humility. “It does surprise me, really. It was a long time ago. I suppose we did have a good couple of years.”

We spend ten minutes together before he's called away to pose with a few early arrivals seeking photos with the great man.

The room is still relatively empty. In an hour or so it will be full of love for him from people who will never forget the dashes, darts and wondrous devilment of 1980/81.