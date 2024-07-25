Rotherham United legend Richard Wood.

ONE of the most memorable AESSEAL New York Stadium goal celebrations of recent times could make a return in Richard Wood's testimonial match.

Every home fan who was at the ground on September 3 2022 when the centre-half headed Rotherham United in front against Watford was smiling at the ensuing dance moves he performed.

The former Millers captain has told his two sons, Jenson and Graye, that he will dust off the old routine if he manages to get on the scoresheet when he makes the journey to S60 with new club Doncaster Rovers for a pre-season clash a week on Saturday.

The fixture will serve as the defender's testimonial game after Rotherham agreed to reward him for nine years of service between 2014 and his departure at the close of the 2022/23 campaign.

The dance, from social-media platform TikTok, is called ‘The Griddy’ and Wood said: “I'm still waiting for it to come back.

“I promised my lads when I did it against Watford that I would repeat it when I scored again. But that was my last goal as I didn't manage one last season in my first year with Doncaster.

“It will be coming out if I get one on August 3; nothing too over the top - it's a friendly at the end of the day, a pre-season game - but I'd have to do something to show my enjoyment.”

Some players don't celebrate when they hit the target against a former side, and Wood took that course of action himself back in 2010 when he bagged an equaliser for Coventry City in a 1-1 draw against his old team, Sheffield Wednesday.

However, his advancing years have taught him that every goal is precious and he hopes Millers supporters will understand if he ‘notches’ at New York and can't contain his delight

“I think so highly of Rotherham and the fans that I would never do anything to disrespect them,” he said. “I wouldn't take the mick or anything like that.