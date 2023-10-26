Lee Peltier's place in the Sheffield Wednesday derby hinges on Rotherham United medical check
The veteran defender was withdrawn in the 77th minute of last night's 2-0 Championship home win over Coventry City after scoring the opening goal and turning in a superb individual display.
The Millers are hoping that the 36-year-old right-back who has been so impressive as a stand-in centre-half suffered no real damage against the Sky Blues at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
"It's tightness," said manager Matt Taylor when asked why Peltier had to be taken off. "He had to run and make some last-ditch tackles; body-on-the-line stuff.
"It's a quick turnaround for Sunday. We hope it's not a strain of any sort, we hope it's just cramp."
Injury-hit Rotherham, who climbed to 22nd spot on the back of yesterday's triumph, are back at their Roundwood base tomorrow to begin their preparations for the Hillsborough clash against the division's bottom side.
They will also check out centre-back Sean Morrison, 32, who managed to last the full match against Coventry despite being out for a month with calf trouble.
The Millers go into the Owls game on a high after backing up the pre-international-break draw at Southampton by deservedly taking the spoils against Mark Robins' visitors.
"That's two good returns in terms of points in the last two games," said Taylor. "That was a committed display against Coventry. We got more and more out of the group as the game went on."