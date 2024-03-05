Register
Lee Peltier update as injury-ravaged Rotherham United head to Coventry City

STAND-IN captain Lee Peltier is a major doubt for Rotherham United's clash at Coventry City tonight as the Millers bid to end a run of seven successive Championship defeats.
By Paul Davis
Published 5th Mar 2024, 00:01 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 00:15 GMT
The veteran defender wore the armband in place of sidelined skipper Sean Morrison in last weekend's home loss to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The 37-year-old picked up an injury himself and had to be substituted after the interval in the derby showdown.

He is struggling to make this evening's contest that pits the division's bottom-placed club against a Sky Blues side in ninth spot.

Rotherham United defender Lee Peltier. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Rotherham United defender Lee Peltier. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Lee went down in the first half after a clash and I think (Ike) Ugbo landed on his ankle and tibia/fibula,” Rotherham boss Leam Richardson said.

“He kept it moving at half-time and wanted to carry on. Then he went into another challenge and felt he didn't have the power to push off. It's disappointing.”

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is hoping the Millers can turnaround their fortunes after he endured a miserable Saturday evening following the 1-0 defeat against the Owls.

“We get our (video) clips and I will watch them to put the loss to bed,” he said after the final whistle. “Losing is the worst feeling in the world, never mind in a derby.

“It's home for me, a quiet night, then tomorrow is a new day to try to do something else.

“You have to put in good performances to have a chance of winning. We have to dig deep and hopefully that win will come sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile, Morrison, who picked up a calf problem at the Millers training complex last Thursday, is also unlikely to feature against Coventry.

He has had a scan and Richardson is putting no timescale on the centre-half's return.

The head coach has his fingers crossed that Ollie Rathbone will have passed all his concussion protocols in time to play this evening.

The midfielder has been forced to sit out the last two games after suffering bang to the head at Ipswich Town on February 20 when he collided with an advertising board.

Injury-hit Rotherham are so low on numbers that they could name only seven substitutes against Wednesday.

