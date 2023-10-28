​IT was one of the great Rotherham United performances and one of the great Rotherham United lies of recent times.

Lee Peltier celebrates his Championship goal for Rotherham United against Coventry City at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Lee Peltier was a rock at the back for the injury-hit Millers as the right-back stood in at centre-half against Coventry City in Wednesday's 2-0 triumph at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The veteran defender even found time during his man-of-the-match display to go forward at a corner and head in the opening goal.

The 36-year-old knew it was coming, according to one of his teammates.

“When we had the set-piece, Pelts said ‘I always score against Cov, I'm going to score now’,” revealed Cohen Bramall.

Pretty decent confidence from a player who has hit the target only ten times in a career spanning 17 seasons, 12 clubs and well over 569 games.

Peltier is pretty decent at everything he does and the injury-hit Millers' chances of staying in the Championship for a second successive season will be all the better if the Scouser manages to stay out of the treatment room.

He is a huge figure on and off the pitch and no-one appreciates that more than Matt Taylor.

“Despite his age, Lee is good enough,” the manager said. “Not only is he good enough, he stands for something as well. He has got a certain attitude that spreads in a positive way throughout the group.”

Peltier teamed up with his old Cardiff City pal, Morrison, as the heart of the backline as the Millers recorded their first clean sheet of the campaign.

“His performance alongside Mozza ...” said the admiring Taylor, the lack of words at the end of the sentence speaking more eloquently than any adjectives.

“They've played together for so long and know each other's games inside out. Just the way they go about their business: a never-say-die attitude, hardly anyone gets past them - and if they do they probably end up on the floor. We need more like that.

“We need our younger ones to grow towards that - Dexter Lembikisa, Seb Revan, Cohen Bramall, they can learn from that senior group.”

Anyway, what about that fib?

‘I always score against Cov.’ Did the lovely glanced finish Peltier applied to Cafu's corner really justify the boast to Bramall?.

How many of his previous goals had actually come against the Sky Blues?