Lee Peltier in frame for speedy Rotherham United return

LEE Peltier could make a quickfire comeback for Rotherham United when they face the Championship challenge of second-placed Ipswich Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday.
By Paul Davis
Published 5th Nov 2023, 17:40 GMT
Rotherham United's Lee Peltier. Picture: Jim BrailsfordRotherham United's Lee Peltier. Picture: Jim Brailsford
The veteran right-back, who had been filling in so well at centre-half amid the Millers' many injury problems, hurt his hamstring in last Sunday's derby loss at Sheffield Wednesday and was forced to sit out yesterday's home draw with QPR.

However, the issue isn't severe and manager Matt Taylor is hoping the 36-year-old can take his place in the squad against the high-flying Tractor Boys who haven't lost on their travels all season.

Even if Tuesday comes too soon, he should be available for Saturday's trip to Watford for the last match before the international break.

"It's nothing serious with Lee," Taylor said. "He has a chance for Tuesday."

Peltier turned in a man-of-the match performance in a Wednesday-night 2-0 triumph over Coventry City before playing against the Owls four days later.

"Two games in quick succession - especially one like Coventry where he put his body on the line - take a toll," Taylor said.

"I wanted him on the pitch at Sheffield Wednesday but we paid a price with him missing one, maybe two, games."

Another injury victim who may be in contention for Tuesday's clash is Grant Hall.

The defender had been out since July with hamstring trouble and managed two appearances last month, against Bristol City and Southampton, before being hit by a hip complaint.

He has been back out on the grass at the club's Roundwood base and Taylor, speaking after yesterday's QPR encounter, said: "He had a really good training session today.

"If he doesn't react in any bad way and the physio gives the green light then there's a chance. Let's not rule him out just yet."

Despite the boss's optimism, Watford would seem to be a more likely game for the player's return.

