The 33-year-old was a key figure in the first win of 2024, showing class and resolve to help the Millers see off the challenge of Millwall 2-1 at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Easter Monday with goals from Seb Revan and Charlie Wyke.

Clucas damaged his hamstring soon after joining the Championship club as a free agent in September but has since had a good fitness record and become a regular in the side.

“We had some really strong characters on the pitch and he was one of them," said Richardson after goals from Seb Revan and Charlie Wyke had settled the contest.

The head coach of four months included the former Stoke City man in a list of players he has been able to rely on.

“Like I said about Seb, Sam could easily make himself unavailable,” he said. “He's never done that. He's put himself out there to play again today.

“I thought he led by example. I said that to him after the game.”

Richardson has nothing but respect for Argyle but Monday's rare victory has boosted his side and left them eyeing a similar outcome in this evening's televised encounter (kick-off 8pm).

“Plymouth are a very good club,” he said. “I know a lot of people who work there. They spent really shrewdly on playing assets for the club. We know what to expect.

“We've trained well the last couple of days on the back of a win.

“It's a chance to get back-to-back wins on Sky under the lights at your home stadium. It doesn't get much better for a footballer.”

********************

ONE TO WATCH

Despite being in a side in a survival battle, Plymouth's Morgan Whittaker is among the Championship's top scorers. The summer signing has 19 league goals from 40 games. The attacker, aged 23, started out at Derby County before a £700,000 switch to Swansea City. He joined Argyle for £1 million after playing a major part in their League One promotion while on loan.

FORM GUIDE

​Millers: LLLDLW

Plymouth: LLDLLL

Argyle lost 2-1 win Norwich City last Friday before a 1-0 home defeat against Bristol City on Monday.

RECENT MEETINGS

​Dec 16, 2023, Championship: Plymouth 3 Millers 2

Jamie Lindsay, Tom Eaves

Feb 26, 2022, League One: Plymouth 0 Millers 1

Michael Smith

Aug 7, 2021, League One: Millers 2 Plymouth 0

Freddie Ladapo, Ben Wiles

Apr 28, 2018, League On: Plymouth 2 Millers 1

Richie Towell

OPPOSITION BOSS

Plymouth sacked their head coach, Ian Foster, on Monday night and have put director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell in charge for the rest of the season. Foster lasted for little more than two months after replacing Steven Schumacher in January. Previously, the 47-year-old had worked in the England youth set-up where he helped in the development of Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Oliver Langford is in his 16th season, which makes him one of the longest-serving officials in the EFL. The West Midlands referee was last at New York Stadium in November when he took charge of the 1-1 draw with Leeds United. He was the man who abandoned the Cardiff City clash early in the second half when a freak rainstorm hit S60 in March 2023. In 29 outings this term he has shown six red cards and 91 yellows.

