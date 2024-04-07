g

The pair are out on League One loans at Carlisle United and Barnsley respectively and haven't been available to the head coach since he took charge at AESSEAL New York Stadium in December.

Neither have featured much for the Millers in the past two years but Richardson says that will play no part in his thinking when the pair return for pre-season training at the end of June.

“It's a fresh chance for them,” he told the Advertiser.

Rotherham United centre-forward Josh Kayode. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Striker Kayode, now aged 23, came through the club's youth ranks and looked a promising prospect until being struck by a series of injuries that have severely restricted his number of appearances at New York and in loan spells at MK Dons and Carlisle.

Left-sided centre-half McCart, 26, moved south of the border to join Rotherham from Scottish side St Johnstone in 2022 but was used only sparingly by Paul Warne, the manager who signed him, and then by Warne's successor, Matt Taylor.

Both players have a year left on their contracts with Rotherham.

Kayode's injury problems have continued during his loan at Carlisle and he has just returned there after spending time with his parent club being treated for a calf problem.

Rotherham United centre-half Jamie McCart. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Richardson said: “My last message to him was: ‘Make sure you finish the season really well. Leave an impression there. Go and score a few goals, then come into the summer here very buoyant.’”

The Millers will be in League One next year after their relegation from the Championship was confirmed last Friday.

McCart has fared well in the third tier this term, making 27 appearances for fifth-placed Barnsley who haven't given up hope of finishing in the top two.

Richardson planned to bring back the Scot in January's transfer window only to discover that the Millers couldn't recall him without the consent of his loan side.

McCart says he has heard little from his parent club and is remaining open-minded about his future.

“I am still contracted to Rotherham so, as far as I know, I’ll be going back there in the summer,” he said.

“I haven’t had much contact from them - maybe a wee flurry at the start of January, but, other than that, there’s not been much.