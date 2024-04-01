g

The bottom-placed Millers saw off Millwall 2-1 at AESSEAL New York Stadium to delay their impending relegation from the Championship.

They showed character after a goalless first half to take the lead through Seb Revan and then hit back with a Charlie Wyke header following a quickfire equaliser from the visitors to take the spoils.

They are 18 points adrift with six matches left so today's triumph means the drop has yet to be mathematically confirmed.

The opposition are fighting for their own survival and Richardson, who took charge in December, said: Richardson said: “Millwall are going to bring certain things to the table and we had to match that. We did that in large parts.

“I am pleased for certain players who have kept themselves available and put themselves out there in many situations where some wouldn’t.

“I am also pleased for the fans. It’s easy to say that, but they do live and breathe it. They have seen a competitive display.“As a club we need to come together and become a better version of ourselves.”

Youngster Revan scored the first goal of his career with a spectacular strike and fellow loanee Charlie Wyke pounced late on.

Millwall had pushed for a winner after Ryan Longman's leveller but were sucker-punched when Wyke got on the end of Revan’s cross to send a header beyond goalkeeper Matija Sarkic in front of a gleeful North Stand.

“I am made up for Seb,” Richardson said. "He is learning and seeing things for the first time. He has kept himself going and available.

“Many people in the January transfer window turned up their noses at the challenge (of joining the Millers) but Charlie wanted to be part of it. Credit to him. He deserved his goal too.