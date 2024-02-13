g

The bottom-placed Millers were 1-0 in front in the second half against play-off contenders Hull City in the Championship clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium when the centre-forward couldn't make the most of a golden opportunity to double his team's lead.

He failed to make a proper connection with his head on Peter Kioso's cross and the visitors quickly took advantage by bagging two goals in four minutes to take all three points and add to the home team's relegation woes.

"We had a mad five or ten minutes," said Richardson whose side have picked up only two points in 2024 and are without a victory since Boxing Day.

"We missed a big chance at 1-0 with Sam and they went down the other end and scored."

Rotherham, who remain 12 points adrift of safety, went ahead in the fourth minute through Christ Tiehi's volley.

Impudent skill from Jaden Philogene following an error from Ollie Rathbone saw the City man equalise in the 70th minute with a deflected 'rabona' and substitute Noah Ohio struck four minutes later to settle the contest in the visitors' favour.

"We wanted to start with a real strong intent, to be in the ascendency, and we did that," Richardson said.

"I'm disappointed to concede the way we did. I will never criticise lads for honest mistakes on the pitch, but obviously we have to stop making them. The Championship is as strong as it has been for 20 years.

The head coach has been in his role for only two months and will work with the club's hierarchy to make improvements, although any changes are likely to come too late to avoid the drop.

"I know where the club want to be, what we want to sustain," he said. "Things have got to be put into place to do that. Certainly, leaders of the club are aware of it and we will try our best to make positive decisions."

Hull boss Liam Rosenior believes Philogene deserves to be credited with Hull's "ridiculous" first strike despite the deflection seeing it listed as a Cameron Humphreys own goal.

The winger twice beat Rathbone and then produced his rabona