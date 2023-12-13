THE arrival of Leam Richardson heralds the start of a restructuring programme at Rotherham United.

The successor to Matt Taylor has been given the title of head coach rather than manager as the club seek to revamp their footballing operation.

Head of recruitment Rob Scott, who played a major role in Richardson's appointment, spoke at Monday's unveiling press conference of impending changes to the set-up at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He gave no exact details but it would be no surprise if the Millers created a role of director of football or something similar in the near future to leave the new man free to focus solely on team matters.

“There's a process we've gone through to get Leam into the building,” Scott said. “That's allowed us to look a little bit deeper into what we've done previously.

“It's about him coming in and being head coach. That doesn't take any autonomy away from him on the football side of things.

“Picking the team, sitting with me and deciding on players for the coming windows, tactics and everything else, that's Leam's department.

“Everything else is an evolving process and we'll get to that in time.”

The club wants to do all they can to give Richardson the best possible chance of leading them out of the zone into a place of second-tier safety,