Leam Richardson's message to supporters as Rotherham United chase victory number two
The head coach says the support after the interval at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Boxing Day played a big part in helping his side over the line against Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.
With another north-east team, Sunderland, due in S60, Richardson, who has been at the helm for less than three weeks, would love to hear similar backing this evening.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The players need that energy," he said. "If there’s a recovery run to be made or a penetrating run to be made, they will be pushed on by the crowd."The fans were very good against Middlesbrough and certainly helped the lads in the second half."
Rotherham, who are in bottom spot in the Championship and nine points adrift of safety, come up against a Black Cats outfit also under new management now that Michael Beale has taken over from sacked Tony Mowbray.
Sunderland arrive at New York in sixth spot following a first victory under the former Glasgow Rangers chief: Tuesday's 1-0 triumph at Hull City.
"It will be a very challenging game," Richardson said. "They are full of good young players and are in a strong position.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"But if we give the same account of ourselves with our work ethic as we did against Middlesbrough we will be competitive within that."
The contest is the final match before the January transfer window opens and the leader of the injury-hit Millers expects to be active next month.
"Absolutely, yes," he said. "We are screaming out for competition for places."
As well as making signings, Rotherham may look to recall right-back Peter Kioso and centre-half Jamie McCart from League One loans at Peterborough United and Barnsley respectively.
Richardson says decisions have been made in both cases but, so far, he has not gone public with his intentions.