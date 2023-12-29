NEW boss Leam Richardson is calling on fans to come to Rotherham United's aid again as the Millers seek to bag a second win of the festive period tonight.

g

The head coach says the support after the interval at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Boxing Day played a big part in helping his side over the line against Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

With another north-east team, Sunderland, due in S60, Richardson, who has been at the helm for less than three weeks, would love to hear similar backing this evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The players need that energy," he said. "If there’s a recovery run to be made or a penetrating run to be made, they will be pushed on by the crowd."The fans were very good against Middlesbrough and certainly helped the lads in the second half."

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham, who are in bottom spot in the Championship and nine points adrift of safety, come up against a Black Cats outfit also under new management now that Michael Beale has taken over from sacked Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland arrive at New York in sixth spot following a first victory under the former Glasgow Rangers chief: Tuesday's 1-0 triumph at Hull City.

"It will be a very challenging game," Richardson said. "They are full of good young players and are in a strong position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But if we give the same account of ourselves with our work ethic as we did against Middlesbrough we will be competitive within that."

The contest is the final match before the January transfer window opens and the leader of the injury-hit Millers expects to be active next month.

"Absolutely, yes," he said. "We are screaming out for competition for places."

As well as making signings, Rotherham may look to recall right-back Peter Kioso and centre-half Jamie McCart from League One loans at Peterborough United and Barnsley respectively.