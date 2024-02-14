g

Veteran defender Lee Peltier had to be substituted in the second half of Tuesday night's 2-1 Championship home loss to Hull City and is a concern ahead of Saturday's visit of Watford.

The 37-year-old right-back was experiencing discomfort in his hamstring and calves as he filled in at centre-back and Richardson revealed the defender was one of a number of players feeling the effects of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We don't know yet whether he'll be available this weekend,” said the head coach who was appointed in December following the sacking of manager Maty Taylor.

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“There were a few coming off with cramp and niggles. That's where we're at this season. What's gone on before, I'm not sure. Our levels of fitness need to improve.”

The bottom-placed Millers, who have been plagued by injuries throughout their campaign, have a replacement for Peltier in Cameron Humphreys who made his first start in nearly five months against the Tigers following his recovery from hamstring surgery.

Richardson, who gave loan striker Charlie Wyke his first taste of Rotherham action, said after Tuesday's defeat: “The two positives were seeing Cam come back from a long lay-off - he's a really big player for the club and it's fantastic to see him back on the pitch - and Charlie making his debut.”