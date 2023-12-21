Leam Richardson's hope over Rotherham United missing men Fred Onyedinma, Cafu and Sam Clucas
The 44-year-old head coach takes charge of his third match when the injury-hit Millers, who are in bottom spot in the Championship, head to leaders Leicester City on Saturday.
So far, he has been without the services of winger Fred Onyedinma and midfielders Cafu and Sam Clucas, who all have hamstring injuries dating back to last month.
But he is optimistic all three could see action over the four-match Christmas programme which begins at the King Power Stadium this weekend before taking in home fixtures against Middlesbrough and Sunderland and a New Year's Day trip to Blackburn Rovers.
"We'd hope so," he said today. "It's a day-to-day thing at the minute."
Richardson refused to be drawn on whether any of them are in the frame for the clash with the Foxes who were in the top flight last season and are looking good to make an instant return.
"We're still monitoring them," he said. "I'm new in so I'm catching up with the length of time of absences.
"You've got to be careful. I can't come in and put a time frame on something I have very little knowledge of. Fingers cross, all three will be back sooner rather than later because, as everyone can see, we're quite threadbare."
Leicester, who triumphed 2-1 at AESSEAL New York Stadium earlier in the campaign, are three points clear at the summit and have won five and drawn one of their last six matches.
"They've got a good manager, good players, good coaches," Richardson said. You've got to be really respectful of their attributes.
"If you want to use tactical terms, they will fill all five lanes with goals, they counter-press very well and they invert the full-backs to create possession and overloads.
"I don't flippantly call them a Premier League team. They are a Premier League team playing in the Championship. It won't be for much longer, I'm sure.
"You look at the goal threat they carry and the strength of their squad. They have quality players not even making the matchday 20. That's why they are where they are."
Rotherham will be without Daniel Ayala as the centre-half begins a two-match ban after two dismissals in his last two outings and are making late checks on players still feeling the effects of last Saturday's 3-2 stoppage-time loss at Plymouth Argyle.
"We've got a couple of bumps and bruises," Richardson said. "We'll monitor those later this afternoon and tomorrow morning. We need all hands on deck at the minute, obviously, with the injuries that we've got."