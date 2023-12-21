NEW Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson has his fingers crossed that he will have a trio of players available to him for the first time over the festive period.

g

The 44-year-old head coach takes charge of his third match when the injury-hit Millers, who are in bottom spot in the Championship, head to leaders Leicester City on Saturday.

So far, he has been without the services of winger Fred Onyedinma and midfielders Cafu and Sam Clucas, who all have hamstring injuries dating back to last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he is optimistic all three could see action over the four-match Christmas programme which begins at the King Power Stadium this weekend before taking in home fixtures against Middlesbrough and Sunderland and a New Year's Day trip to Blackburn Rovers.

Fred Onyedinma hasn't played since pulling out of the warm-up at Hull City in November. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"We'd hope so," he said today. "It's a day-to-day thing at the minute."

Richardson refused to be drawn on whether any of them are in the frame for the clash with the Foxes who were in the top flight last season and are looking good to make an instant return.

"We're still monitoring them," he said. "I'm new in so I'm catching up with the length of time of absences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You've got to be careful. I can't come in and put a time frame on something I have very little knowledge of. Fingers cross, all three will be back sooner rather than later because, as everyone can see, we're quite threadbare."

Leicester, who triumphed 2-1 at AESSEAL New York Stadium earlier in the campaign, are three points clear at the summit and have won five and drawn one of their last six matches.

"They've got a good manager, good players, good coaches," Richardson said. You've got to be really respectful of their attributes.

"If you want to use tactical terms, they will fill all five lanes with goals, they counter-press very well and they invert the full-backs to create possession and overloads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I don't flippantly call them a Premier League team. They are a Premier League team playing in the Championship. It won't be for much longer, I'm sure.

"You look at the goal threat they carry and the strength of their squad. They have quality players not even making the matchday 20. That's why they are where they are."

Rotherham will be without Daniel Ayala as the centre-half begins a two-match ban after two dismissals in his last two outings and are making late checks on players still feeling the effects of last Saturday's 3-2 stoppage-time loss at Plymouth Argyle.