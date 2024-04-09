g

The Millers' relegation from the Championship was confirmed by last Friday's loss to Plymouth Argyle and their head coach is contending with an extensive injury list, as he has been since his December appointment.

He has praised some players for continuing to plough on while others have remained in the treatment room.

Speaking in the build-up to tomorrow night’s trip to West Bromwich Albion, he said: “There's five games left. If lads want to make themselves available then they should make themselves available and wear the badge.”

Rotherham United's Peter Kioso has been nursing a hamstring complaint. Picture: Jim Brailsford

He denied that certain members of his squad were hiding behind their ailments and not putting themselves forward for selection.

Rotherham have rarely been able to name a full complement of nine substitutes since his arrival and the situation has been so bad that players have been included in the matchday 20 even though they've not been ready for game-time.

“We're putting lads who are not fit for purpose on the bench in many games,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, the boss is backing himself to lead a revival next season and plans to be a busy man in the summer transfer market as he prepares for life in League One.

He has enjoyed lower-league success with previous clubs Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic

When asked about undertaking a major rebuild for the 2024/25 campaign, he replied: “I've been doing this for 15 years and I've never shied away from a challenge.

“Until somebody tells me otherwise or someone thinks there's somebody better out there - which I personally don't - we'll give it a go.”

Injured players include Jordan Hugill (knee), Grant Hall (hip), Christ Tiehi (pelvis) Sean Morrison (calf) Peter Kioso (hamstring) and Tyler Blackett (hamstring).