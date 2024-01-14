Leam Richardson talks of Rotherham United signings but stays tight-lipped on Georgie Kelly's future
The injury-hit Millers are at the foot of the Championship and yesterday's home loss to Stoke City left them eight points away from a survival place.
No signings have yet come through the door but the new head coach intends to be active before the February 1 deadline.
“Hopefully we'll be busy next week,” he told the Advertiser after Lewis Baker's stunning free-kick had condemned Rotherham, who couldn't name a full complement of substitutes, to a 1-0 defeat at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
“We've needed bodies since the beginning of the year. We've got to add quality and numbers to the squad.
“We're struggling to fill the bench in the Championship. This division is always going to be a tough challenge, never mind where we are right now.”
It is believed there are lower-league suitors keen to take striker Kelly on loan for the rest of the campaign.
The 27-year-old has been used regularly as a late sub by Rotherham but has started only one league match this term and his sole goal came in a 1-1 home draw with Queens Park Rangers in early November.
When asked if he had anything to say on the prospect of the Irishman departing, Richardson replied: “No, not at the minute.”
The rest of this month may involve exits as well as arrivals at New York, although Rotherham will want to have new faces lined up before anyone leaves.
“Discussions will take place on a daily basis,” Richardson said.