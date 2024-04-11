g

The Millers slipped to a 2-0 defeat in their first match since their Championship relegation was confirmed and the home side were gifted their second goal by a glaring error from the official.

The County Durham official gave a penalty for handball against the visitors' Lee Peltier yet the defender was standing well outside the box and the ball hit his head.

“No,” said head coach Richardson firmly when the Advertiser asked him if he'd be seeking an audience with Eltringham. “He's asked to speak to me. I'm not interested in speaking to him.”

Referee Geoff Eltringham during Rotherham United's match at West Bromwich Albion. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham's disbelieving players were ignored when they surrounded the referee to protest about the decision, which came in first-half stoppage time.

After three successive heavy away losses, the injury-hit Millers acquitted themselves well against opposition who are set to secure a play-off place.

Richardson tried to focus on that rather than the injustice his side suffered but still pointed the finger at the man in the middle.

“I'd rather speak about the lads' effort levels,” he said after being able to name only seven substitutes. “I thought we were good value for large parts of the game. Goals change games. Sometimes outside influences have an effect.

Someone said to me: ‘If you're down there, you don't get them.’ I disagree. It shouldn't matter. I don't care if you're down there, up there or somewhere in between, you should get a consistent level of competency.”

His number two, Rob Kelly, was yellow-carded by Eltringham seconds after John Swift had converted the spot-kick for trying to point out the error of the officials' ways.

“Rob got booked for saying to the linesman that the ref needs help,” Richardson said. “The linesman could look straight across the pitch and know exactly what's happened. For some reason, he's not said anything.

“The caution is a really, really poor, in my opinion. To book somebody off the back of a wrong decision ... I find it mind-blowing.”

It's not the first time this season Rotherham have fallen victim to a wrong refereeing verdict.