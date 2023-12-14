NEW Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson admits his feet have barely touched the ground since he took up the post three days ago.

Leam Richardson on duty against West Brom. Picture by JIM BRAILSFORD

The former Wigan Athletic chief’s appointment was announced on Monday, barely 24 hours before his first match in charge against West Bromwich Albion.

It has been a whirlwind since, getting to know staff, coaches and players and starting to familiarise himself with the workings of the club.

“Have I had time to sleep? Not really, no,” smiled the new gaffer.

"I dropped in more or less before the game on Tuesday although the lads had done great prior to that.

"The amount of things and people and places you have to go to and meet and deal with – and with a game just around the corner – you have to be very aware of everything but I’m enjoying it and I’m thrilled to be back and looking forward to the challenge.”

The busy schedule is set to continue for Richardson and his players, starting with Saturday’s long trip down to Plymouth Argyle.

There is the luxury of a free week next week to get on the training ground at Roundwood and start getting his ideas across but that is followed by a busy Christmas programme that kicks off with a trip to Championship leaders Leicester a week on Saturday and then a Boxing Day home date against Middlesbrough.

"At this time of year you have to make sure you prepare properly,” he said. “You have to make sure and you are diligent in your work and make sure you’re ready to take each game on its merit.”

Richardson has inherited a group from predecessor Matt Taylor not lacking in nous and experience.