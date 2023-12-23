Leam Richardson reacts to Rotherham United's loss against Championship pace-setters Leicester City
The injury-hit Millers headed into the clash at the King Power Stadium in bottom spot and they were up against a table-topping side seeking an instant return to the Premier League.
They were playing well and eyeing an unlikely point until the dam burst in the second half and a trio of quickfire Foxes goals condemned them to a 3-0 loss and left them nine points shy of safety as the season reached its halfway point.
"For 60 minutes we were very good value," said the new head coach who was taking charge of only his third game.
"I was hoping we could take it into the latter stages and get a couple of bodies forward and possibly counter on the opposition.
"You've got to respect Leicester. Congratulations to them. They're full of quality and up there for a reason.
"We're in a really challenging division and we're stretched for bodies at the minute. Fingers crossed we can get reinforcements sooner rather than later. I thought the lads dug deep."
Rotherham could name only six substitutes because of their casualty list and fell to goals from Patson Daka in the 60th and 65th minute and another seven minutes later from Cesare Casadei.
Until then, the Millers had stifled City's threat with a committed, organised defensive display.
"I thought the lads were fantastic in the first half," Richardson said. "They stuck to the game-plan."
The players will be at their Roundwood training base tomorrow and on Christmas Day as they prepare for the home encounter with Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.