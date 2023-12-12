NEW boss Leam Richardson refused to point the finger of blame as Rotherham United slipped to defeat in his first match in charge tonight.

Cohen Bramall in possession for Rotherham United against West Brom at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Millers were holding play-off contenders West Bromwich Albion at AESSEAL New York Stadium when poor play from Dexter Lembikisa turned the contest in the visitors' favour.

The right-back played a clearance straight to Brady Diangana who scored a 54th-minute opener and Jed Wallace condemned the home team to a 2-0 loss with a free-kick in the dying stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The first goal was a mistake and a technical error, which happens," Rotherham's head coach said. "We won’t dwell on it.

"We have a group of staff and players who want to get better. You can only commend the effort and endeavour out there."

The result kept the Millers in bottom spot in the Championship and Richardson, who took charge only yesterday, has now seen first hand the size of the task he faces in trying to guide them to safety,

"I have been here for minutes so it’s important that I listen and don’t only talk," he said. "We are where we are. We don’t look at the past. I’ve got ideas about how I want to play. That won’t happen overnight."

Advertisement

Advertisement

After an even first half, West Brom took the upper hand after the break.

"They will be right up there," Richardson said. "They have had two shots on target and both have gone in. We are in a really challenging league."

Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan said: "I knew how tough this game would be in its competitiveness.

"We knew Rotherham would play long balls to create individual duals and challenges. We needed to be strong on the set-pieces. They are strong and they have the size.