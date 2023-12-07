Leam Richardson poised for Rotherham United hot-seat
A deal is believed to be close and an announcement could come before Saturday's Championship visit of Swansea City to AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Something would have to go wrong very late in the appointment process for the 44-year-old not to be the successor to Matt Taylor who was sacked more than three weeks ago.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He was interviewed this week by the club's hierarchy as he seeks to make a return to football after a 13-month break from management.
Richardson led Wigan Athletic to the League One title in 2022 - the year the Millers finished runners-up under Paul Warne - and had stabilised them in the second tier before issues caused by unfit ownership of the club led to him losing his job and the Latics suffering points deductions and relegation.
He was a successful number two to Paul Cook at Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan before stepping into the hot-seat at the DW Stadium when Cook left for Ipswich Town.
The former Accies player has been on the Millers' list of contenders ever since the departure of Taylor who paid the price for the club's poor away form and left them in the bottom three.
Others were ahead of him in the reckoning, however, and talks were held with Nathan Jones, Gary Rowett and Mark Warburton before he moved into favour.