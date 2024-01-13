PETER Kioso wasn't named in Rotherham United's squad for this afternoon's Championship defeat at the hands of Stoke City because the defender has been suffering from sickness, says boss Leam Richardson.

The right-back has been recalled from his loan spell with League One Peterborough United but didn't make the matchday 19 as the Millers left one of their substitute spots unfilled.

“He's been ill for three days,” Richardson said.

When the Advertiser informed him that there had been a lot of noise around AESSEAL New York Stadium that the 24-year-old had refused to be involved, the head coach replied: “I've just told you the answer.”

The Advertiser then asked if Kioso could play next weekend, to which Richardson responded: “If he's not ill, yes.”

The 1-0 home loss to Stoke brought to an end Rotherham's three-match unbeaten league run and saw the division's bottom club slip eight points from safety.

The Millers fell behind to a disputed free-kick, finished superby by Lewis Baker, four minutes into time added on at the end of the first half.They pressed for an equaliser after the break but didn't manage an attempt on target.

“I'm disappointed,” Richardson said. “The first emotion is that there is a game to be won and it was probably a 0-0 match, wasn’t it? But a moment of quality wins the game.

“In the second half especially, I thought we were possibly the aggressor without having that final moment of quality and decision-making within us.

“It’s important you try and be really diligent in certain areas of the pitch, which I think we have been, and then you have to be expressive in certain areas. That comes down to the quality of player.”

Potters boss Steven Schumacher waxed lyrical about Baker's 20-yard free-kick strike.

“It was a brilliant goal, unstoppable," he said. “I am really pleased for him because he hasn’t played much football. He’s a model professional.