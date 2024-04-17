g

The 44-year-old head arrived as head coach in December with the Millers already in bottom spot and their relegation was confirmed earlier this month.

Today’s parting of the ways ended a difficult four-month spell in which he lost 18 of his 24 matches at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham turned to him following the sacking of Matt Taylor and the former Wigan Athletic manager knew he had a big job on his hands.

“When I came here there were a lot of issues that I didn't know were going on, and I'm sure some people will never know,” he told the Advertiser last month.

“It's a club that needs managing, it's a club that needs rebuilding. It needs somebody to get their teeth into it.

“It would have been easy to give up or walk away but that's certainly not in my character. My character is to recognise organisations and see the good in things and the good in people and to always leave a place better than you found it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's my aim here. I'm not a quitter. I've been in football since I was 14. At every single club I've played for, coached or managed, I've won something. I'm hoping Rotherham will be no different.”

The Millers have moved swiftly after relieving him of his duties and former boss Steve Evans is now back in the hot-seat, with the title of manager rather than head coach

Richardson enjoyed promotions as assistant boss and then manager with Wigan and, before that, as a number two at Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield and Portsmouth.

He was at Wigan when well-publicised ownership failings led to a points deduction and relegation and believed that that experience, along with his time at Rotherham, had made him a better boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad