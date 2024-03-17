Leam Richardson on why Christ Tiehi and Jordan Hugill are out of Rotherham United action
Neither player was named in the squad at AESSEAL New York Stadium for Saturday's 0-0 Championship draw with Huddersfield Town. final match before a fortnight's lull in the league programme.
Midfielder Tiehi has a pelvic problem while striker Hugill is complaining of a knee issue. Both men had been available throughout this season until the Terriers clash.
“We'll know more about them both next week,” said boss of three months Leam Richardson after the stalemate had left his bottom-place side 19 points off the survival mark.
When the head coach was asked by the Advertiser whether either injury was serious, he replied: "Pass. I'll reserve judgement."
Tiehi has been managing his complaint since the tenure of Matt Taylor, the manager who signed him last summer.
Hugill has played through knee concerns at times since his arrival in the 2023 January transfer window.
“Chris has been struggling for some time,” Richardson said. “I didn't know that he had problems earlier on in the season. He's gone to get that looked at.
“Jordan's had ongoing issues. He's been to see a specialist about that.”
The pair are the latest in a long line of Millers men to be sidelined this term, but the list of casualties is finally easing.
Centre-half Tyler Blackett (hamstring), wing-back Cohen Bramall (ankle) and winger Shane Ferguson (groin/stomach) were all on the bench against the Terriers after being out for varying lengths of time and will have the chance to work further on their fitness during the break.
Next up for Rotherham is a Good Friday trip to Preston North End on March 29 before the Easter Monday visit to New York of Millwall on April 1.