ROTHERHAM United are targeting their next Championship outing as the game when Peter Kioso potentially wears a red-and-white shirt again.

The Millers intend to recall the right-back from his successful League One loan spell at Peterborough United in this month's transfer window to boost their numbers for their fight against Championship relegation.

The 24-year-old can't play for them in Friday's FA Cup clash at Fulham as he has already appeared for Posh in the competition.

That means the Saturday January 13 league visit of Stoke City to AESSEAL New York Stadium will be their first chance to field the man they signed from Luton Town in 2022.

"Hopefully," said head coach Leam Richardson when the Advertiser asked him if Kioso would be a contender for the squad for the Potters clash.

Promotion-chasing Peterborough's 3-2 stoppage-time win at Derby County yesterday is expected to have been his final game for Posh.

He was substituted in the second half and Richardson said after Rotherham's 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers on the same day: "He's come off so we'll catch up with that and see how he is."

The player wasn't injured and Peterborough's decision to replace him was tactical as they chased victory at Pride Park.

Posh haven't given up hope of keeping Kioso, who has become their captain, and say they will hold further conversations with Rotherham even though they acknowledge that the Millers can insist on his return.

Meanwhile, centre-half Jamie McCart could be staying out on loan at Barnsley for the rest of the campaign.

The third-tier Reds say the deal between them and the Millers is that the Scot will head back to New York only if both clubs agree to that development.

Barnsley boss Neill Collins said: "Jamie is contracted to us until the end of the season. We have a say on whether he goes back. Right now, he’s staying with us. He’s been excellent."