BOSS Leam Richardson will welcome the appointment of a director of football when Rotherham United step the revamp of their football operation.

In the first part of the process, the 44-year-old was given the title of head coach rather than manager when he replaced sacked Matt Taylor on December 11.

The next stage is set to be the creation of a ‘DoF’ role, with Rob Scott, presently head of recruitment, the man most likely to fill it.

The Millers say they used their month-long search for Taylor's successor as an opportunity to re-evaluate their approach at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

They decided they wanted Richardson to concentrate solely on team affairs, with someone in a newly-created senior position taking the burden of other matters off him.

“My job, fundamentally, when I came in was to make sure the players had direction, the staff had direction and the club had direction on the pitch,” Richardson said. “That's been my main focus.

“I'll stay on that and then hopefully the club can evolve in a positive way. I'll certainly be supportive of that.”

The club have given no exact timescale on an announcement and Richardson chose not to comment on when it might happen.