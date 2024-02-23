g

The Millers are poised to slip out of the second tier at the end of the season but their new head coach, who was appointed in December when they were already in bottom spot, is aligned with chairman Tony Stewart, director of football Rob Scott and chief operating officer Paul Douglas on a major overhaul so they can return there as soon as possible.

He revealed ahead of the weekend trip to fellow strugglers Queens Park Rangers that he has already made it clear what he feels needs to happen, with improvements to Rotherham's Roundwood HQ high on the agenda.

“It’s been a bit frustrating at times,” he said. “We haven't really been able to get on our training pitch in the last three weeks (because of the wet weather) and we're playing the likes of Southampton and Leeds United. That's a challenge.

“I can only give words. At the minute, the chairman is very receptive, very understanding. We are working together along with Paul and Rob and have the same frame of mind and determination.

“We will work together as leaders of the club to move it forward and be a sustainable Championship club, hopefully.

“I had a good meeting with the chairman the other day. This is a club that needs pushing forward. It needs a lot of change, a lot of structural and environmental things implemented. I'm a large part of that.”

Despite the Millers predicament this term, Richardson has found reasons for recent encouragement. The defeats have kept coming but the team's performances, against Hull City, Watford and then Ipswich Town, have been markedly better.

“In the last couple of weeks, I have been really excited,” he said. “There's a core group there: youth players who can run and fight for the club and a good few senior players within that as well.

“When you look at the last three games, we possibly could have won or drawn all three.”

He also pointed to an area where the Millers have been going wrong from the start of the campaign.

“We have lost 22 points from winning positions,” he said. “Not doing that would probably see us in 15th position this year.

“If you can then be good in both boxes at certain restarts and set-plays, you can find yourself even higher up the division.

“Nearly every week we come up against former Premier League clubs. I'm all right with that. I love the challenge, I love the Championship.”