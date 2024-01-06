LEAM Richardson refused to point the finger at Seb Revan after an error by the Rotherham United youngster gifted Fulham the goal that dumped the Millers out of the FA Cup last night.

g

The third-round tie at Craven Cottage pitted the Championship visitors against Premier League opposition and they were defending well until the loan defender's costly lapse.

The 20-year-old Aston Villa prospect was dispossessed as he dawdled on the ball in his own penalty area which led to Bobby De Cordova-Reid sweeping in a 23rd-minute clincher for the Cottagers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Listen, that's why he's out on loan: to see the picture, to possibly make those mistakes," boss Richardson said after a 1-0 defeat in which his team earned credit for how they nullified a free-passing side from a higher division for large parts of the game.

Rotherham United loanee Seb Revan. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"He'll learn from it and he'll grow as a person."

Revan recovered to play his part in a commendable rearguard action. Rotherham barely threatened in attack but were strong defensively as their new head coach continues to have an effect.

"What I did like about Seb is that he didn't crumble, he didn't go missing, he still wanted the ball," Richardson said. "I demand that players still accept the ball. It's a positive mistake."

The contest saw left-back Tolaji Bola named among the substitutes for the first time since August when he was left out of the 25-man squad submitted to the EFL by former manager Matt Taylor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richardson has pledged to either involve him with Rotherham or try to broker a loan or full transfer for him.

Bola, who has just turned 24, was eligible as the rules are relaxed during the new-year transfer window before another squad list has to be provided.

"Absolutely being on the bench will have been a boost for him," the boss said. "We're in January. It opens up space for everybody. Everybody needs help moving forward."

Meanwhile, Fulham manager Marco Silva, who had taken the opportunity to rest a number of regular starters, said: "Going through in the competition was our aim. Our desire was clear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When you change six or so players from one game to another it will always have an impact.