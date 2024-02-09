That being said, he will go down as one of the worst signings in their history.

g

Daniel Ayala's time at Rotherham United isn't one that will be remembered fondly by Millers fans.

The 33-year-old centre-half won't play for the club again after being omitted from the 25-man squad list submitted to the EFL for the remainder of the Championship campaign.

An achilles problem had kept the Spaniard, whose contract expires in the summer, on the sidelines since December and there was no prospect of a quick return.

Rotherham United's Daniel Ayala leaves the field at AESSEAL New York Stadium after being sent off against Swansea City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

It wasn't the injury that turned fans against him, it was the two needless dismissals picked up in successive outings, at home to Swansea City and then at Plymouth Argyle that incurred their wrath.

The defender had to serve two suspensions at a critical time of the season as the gap between bottom-placed Rotherham and survival was starting to edge into ‘insurmountable’ territory.

Boss Leam Richardson said there were many conversations before Ayala was excluded from the 25.

“It's a long-term injury,” he said. “It's unfortunate for Daniel. It's a shame. He's a good person and he's had a great career.

“But things happen and you have to make decisions and move on. We had to choose the best squad we could for the next 17 games.”

The head coach said the Millers feel a duty of care to the player who moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium in late October as a free agent on a short-term deal after being without a team since leaving Blackburn Rovers in May.

“It's important that we look after Daniel's health and well-being,” he said. “He got injured while playing for the Rotherham shirt. We have to be professional and so does Daniel. He's a large part of the group.”

However, the boss didn't confirm that Ayala was at the club's Roundwood training base receiving treatment when he was asked the question today by the Advertiser.

“He's in touch with the medical team and moving forward with his injury,” was his reply.

Ayala spent seven years with Middlesbrough between 2013 and 2020, winning Championship promotion and playing in the Premier League with them.

He was sent off against Swansea when he hauled back an opponent moments after being booked and suffered a similar fate at Plymouth when he was already on a caution and inexplicably handled a ball that was sailing over his head.

There is no doubt he is an accomplished defender and he performed well during the short time he spent on the pitch with Rotherham.

That being said, he will go down as one of the worst signings in their history.