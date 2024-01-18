Leam Richardson on potential Rotherham United incomings, Peter Kioso, Rob Scott and Grant Hall
The head coach revealed this afternoon that no new arrival will be finalised today but is optimistic the situation could change in the build-up to the trip to the Riverside Stadium.
“Fingers crossed,” he said. “We've got a way we want to play and we need the (right) players to do that.
“Whether or not we can get them in this window remains to be seen. There's a lot of work going on behind the scenes to try to make it happen.”
This weekend's game pits the bottom-placed Millers against opposition eyeing a play-off place and who beat Premier League Chelsea in the first leg of a League Cup semi-final last week.
Injuries continue to ravage Richardson's squad but there is good news over right-back Peter Kioso who was last Saturday unable to make his first appearance since his loan recall from Peterborough United because of illness.
“He's been training this week, yes,” said the boss when asked if the defender was in contention from the Boro game.
Rotherham today gave head of recruitment Rob Scott an extra role as director of football, a restructuring move designed to free Richardson of any non-footballing responsibilities and allow him to focus purely on team matters
“The decision was made by the chairman and board of directors during the crossover in management,” said the head coach who succeeded sacked manager Matt Taylor last month.
“Rob's been here a long time and knows the club inside out. The appointment can only be good for the club.
“As a head coach or manager, you're only as good as your support network, your players and the organisation you work with.
“If the club has good practices the head coach has a better chance of success. From a football point of view things won't change too much.”
Meanwhile, centre-half Grant Hall, whose season has been wrecked by injuries, has now had a second medical intervention on his troublesome hip.
There is no return in sight for a player restricted to six outings this term.
“It's very frustrating for Grant," Richardson said. "He wants to be out there training and playing, He's had another injection. It's a 'watch this space' thing: more surgeons, more opinions.”