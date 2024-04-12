Leam Richardson on Jamie Lindsay's Rotherham United absence
The midfielder missed Wednesday's Championship clash at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday and is a doubt for tomorrow's long trip to Swansea City.
All boss Leam Richardson would say after the 2-0 loss at the Hawthorns was: “He's with the medical team.”
The head coach has praised some of his men for continuing to put up their hand for selection as the club have slid to relegation, leading to speculation that other members of the squad haven't been as keen to play.
When asked if there were players who weren't making themselves available, he replied: “Listen, when they go to the medical team it's the medical team's decision whether they're injured or not.”
Lindsay's contract expires at the end of the season and his five-year stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium is set to come to an end.
Rotherham acquitted themselves well against West Brom and Richardson, who was appointed in December has pledged to set the right example in troubled times as his team try to pick up points in the last four games of the campaign to avoid equalling the division's record low of 23.
“I'm not going to shirk anything,” he said. “I'm here to try to make a difference and try to make the club a better club than it is right now. I don't think it's been in a good state but hopefully we will move it forward.
“My standards won't dip. I'll turn up for work every single day, I'll turn up on time, I'll do my best, I'll work 24 hours a day, care about the players, care about the club.
“There's a lot I'd like to say, a lot I'd love to share, but I think it's got to stay private.”
The Millers have a number of players in the treatment room and, along with Lindsay, Jordan Hugill, Peter Kioso, Grant Hall, Christ Tiehi, Sean Morrison and Tyler Blackett all sat out the Albion match.
ONE TO WATCH
Rotherham old boy Jerry Yates moved to Swansea from Blackpool in the summer for £2.5 million and has scored eight goals. The striker came through the youth ranks with the Millers but it was only after he left that his career bloomed. A successful loan at Swindon Town in 2019/20 earned him a permanent move to Blackpool whom he helped to promotion to the Championship.
FORM GUIDE
Swansea: LWDLLW
Millers: LDLWLL
RECENT MEETINGS
Dec 9, 2023, Championship: Millers 1 Swans 2
Sam Nombe
Feb 27, 2023, Championship: Swans 1 Millers 1
Chiedozie Ogbene
Jul 30, 2022, Championship: Millers 1 Swans 1
Ogbene
Jan 30, 2021, Championship: Millers 1 Swans 3
Freddie Ladapo
Nov 21, 2020, Championship: Swans 1 Millers 0
OPPOSITION BOSS
Luke Williams was appointed head coach in January. The 42-year-old turned to coaching after a short non-league playing career and spent time at Brighton & Hove Albion, Swindon Town, Bristol City, MK Dons and the Swans (under Russell Martin) before leading Notts County to promotion back to the Football League. County were going well in League Two when Swansea lured him back to South Wales.
MAN IN THE MIDDLE
Leigh Doughty quit his job as a PE teacher to become a full-time referee and is in his fifth season. From the village of Freckleton, near Blackpool, and now in his mid-30s, he started taking charge of games as a teenager. He is a familiar face to the Millers, having refereed their 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City in September and February's 2-1 home loss to Hull City. Twenty-seven games this term have seen him show 118 yellow cards and three red.
THE ODDS
A home triumph is 2/5 and an away win 6/1. A draw is 16/5. Rotherham have won 25 times in 83 contests between the clubs since 1951 and Swansea have 31 victories to their name.