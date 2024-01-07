LEAM Richardson is hoping to have begun his January recruitment by the time Rotherham United resume their fight to escape the Championship drop zone.

The new boss is planning to be active in this month's transfer window and, if things go according to plan, a new face could come through the door ahead of next Saturday's home clash with Stoke City.

With so many of the club's central defenders sidelined by injury, Richardson has made a central-half signing a priority and also wants to strengthen other areas of his side.

“We're having conversations regularly so fingers crossed,” the head coach said. “We won't just sign anybody. I'd like to add quality and competition for places.

“January brings its challenges. It's going to be a daily thing. We're working hard collectively to see where we're at with that. We're trying to evolve regarding the paying philosophy, formations et cetera.”

The Millers are in bottom spot but have won one and drawn two of their last three matches to give their push for safety a much-needed boost.

They have eight potential first-teamers out of action and need to recruit if they are to have any chance of securing a third successive season in the second tier.

Wingers Fred Onyedinma and Shane Ferguson are closing in on returns after hamstring and hernia trouble respectively while the club hope the ankle issue suffered by Cohen Bramall in the FA Cup trip to Premier League Fulham last Friday won't keep the wing-back out of the Potters encounter.

Centre-back quartet Cameron Humphreys, Tyler Blackett, Daniel Ayala and Grant Hall remain unavailable for now and attacker Andree will miss the rest of the campaign.

“First and foremost, we want to see the players we've got in the treatment room return to fitness and if we can add bodies from elsewhere that will be welcome as well,” Richardson said.

Meanwhile, Rotherham are facing a long midweek trip to East Anglia following this weekend's programme of FA Cup third-round matches.

They had been due to travel to Ipswich Town in the Championship on Saturday January 27. However, the Tractor Boys will now be in fourth-round knockout action on that day after knocking out League Two AFC Wimbledon 3-1 in West London.