The defender returned to the squad for last Saturday's home clash with Southampton after an absence of more than four months but was kept on the bench by boss Leam Richardson.

The head coach believes the 25-year-old has a big part to play in the season's run-in as the Millers fight for their Championship safety

However, he will resist the temptation to gamble with the former Manchester City youngster's welfare by rushing him into the team.

“He's been out too long,” Richardson said. “He's worked terrifically hard to get back in. It would be easy to throw him in and risk all that.”

Humphreys had an impressive first year at AESSEAL New York Stadium after moving back to England from Belgian side Waregem in the summer of 2022 and helped Rotherham stay up in the second tier.

He continued that form into this campaign but a hamstring tear suffered in September against Preston North End required surgery and led to his prolonged spell in the treatment room.

The Millers have three other central defenders - Tyler Blackett, Grant Hall and Daniel Ayala - out of action - and Richardson wishes he could call on Humphreys straight away.

“It's a frustration from my point of view,” the boss said. “You want your best players in the team, but there's being fit and there's being fit.

“Cam's working hard to make sure when he goes in he stays in.”