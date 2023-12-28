DANIEL Ayala has completed his suspension after setting an unwanted record and being spoken to by new Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson.

The centre-half was red-carded in two successive outings, at home to Swansea City and away to Plymouth Argyle, to become the first player in the EFL to suffer that fate this season.

Both dismissals were for two yellow cards and were the result of rash decisions not to be expected of a player of the 33-year-old’s experience.

Richardson held talks with the former Blackburn Rovers man who has now served a two-game ban ahead of tomorrow’s Championship visit of Sunderland.

“The conversations will stay private,” the head coach said. “Daniel's a senior player and he's going to be important in the next 20-plus games.

“We have to forge that relationship where he can trust me and I can trust him. We'll grow as a pair and he'll grow within the group.

“He'll know himself how important he is and how important the decisions he makes around the pitch are.”

There were reports that Ayala had been spotted wearing a protective boot at AESSEAL New York Stadium during the Boxing Day win over Middlesbrough and it remains to be seen if he makes the squad for the Black Cats clash.

Richardson was appointed two and a half weeks ago and now has Rob Kelly alongside him as assistant head coach.

Kelly, who joined the Millers last week following the exit of Wayne Carlisle, is a respected figure and the pair have formed an effective partnership in the past at Wigan Athletic.

“I've worked with Rob for a while and I've known him a very long time so I know what impact he will have on the group and myself,” Richardson said. “He's a fantastic person and he'll be a good addition to the club.”