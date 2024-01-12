ROTHERHAM United head into tomorrow's match against Stoke City with no new signings despite boss Leam Richardson's desire to begin his January recruitment.

The new head coach has the opportunity in this month's transfer window in strengthen his squad as he bids to lift the Championship's bottom club out of the drop zone.

There have been no arrivals so far and the 44-year-old, who has guided his side to a three-match unbeaten league run to close the gap to safety to seven points, says he shares supporters' keenness to see fresh faces come through the door.

"I'm exactly the same as they are: eager to get things done, to get bodies in the building," he said. "Many discussions have taken place. Fingers crossed we can bring people in sooner rather than later.

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson: Picture: Jim Brailsford

"Rob (head of recruitment Scott) and the guys are trying desperately hard to add to the group. We need a certain quality of player to help us with the challenge we have ahead of us.

"As a coach or manager, you want bodies in and a really good number of players to work with. Sometimes it's out of your control. Other clubs have decisions to make.

"We're in the race with everybody else and we're doing our best to come to some conclusions."

Richardson has made a centre-half a priority target because of the club's injury problems in that area and also wants to add more firepower to his team.

He has talked of up to five new players coming in before the deadline on February 1.

Meanwhile, right-back Peter Kioso could wear a Millers shirt for the first time since last May when the 19th-placed Potters come calling at New York.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at League One Peterborough United but was recalled by Rotherham earlier this month.

"He's come back in and been welcomed back by myself, the staff and the players very well," Richardson said. "We'll add him to the squad and the framework of what we're trying to build."

Posh have intimated they may attempt to take the defender back to London Road on a permanent deal. The Millers boss doesn't welcome the speculation and says he isn't aware of any bid being made so far.

"I'll concentrate on Saturday's game, if you don't mind," he said. "I think we've spoken too much about our player and other people's comments.