ROTHERHAM United will face League Two opposition when they hit the road for the first round of the Carabao Trophy in August.

The League One Millers were paired with Salford City in this afternoon's draw which was televised live on Sky TV.

The two clubs have met once before in the tournament – in the 2020/21 Covid season – when City won 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out at the Peninsula Stadium following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Matt Crooks had scored a last-minute equaliser for the visitors following Ian Henderson's 82nd-minute spot-kick for the home side..

Boss Matt Hamshaw is set to take his men across the M62 on Wednesday August 13 for a tie sandwiched between third-tier trips to Stevenage and Cardiff City.

Salford, managed by Karl Robinson and financially backed by Manchester United's famous class of 1992 including David Beckham, finished in eighth spot in the fourth tier last term, three points away from the play-off reckoning.

Meanwhile, Manchester City Under-21s were today added to Group E of this season's Vertu Trophy to complete Rotherham's three opponents in the initial stages of the competition.

The Millers, winners of the tournament in 2022, will vie with City's kids, Bolton Wanderers and Oldham Athletic for a place in the knockout phase.

Two of the matches, including the one against the Premier League youngsters, will be at home.

Dates for the games have yet to be announced.