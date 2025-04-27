Pelly Mpanzu makes ground for Rotherham United at Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United suffered last-gasp misery as they brought down the curtain on their 2024/25 away campaign this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were heading for a sixth League One victory on the road until they spurned a chance to go 2-0 ahead in stoppage time and paid the price when Stevenage immediately broke forward to level proceedings.

A win would have lifted them into the top half of the table but, instead, they are in 13th spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New manager Matt Hamshaw was only seconds away from a first triumph since his temporary appointment was made permanent 12 days ago,

Rotherham started well and went in front in the eighth minute.

Joe Powell's free-kick evaded everyone except Nombe who was lurking at the back post to provide a slick, low finish in the sunshine at the Lamex Stadium.

The two sides had kicked off with identical records of 15 wins, 10 losses and 19 defeats and with only one place separating them in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a difference in quality in the early stages as the visitors controlled possession against a team managed by Millers old boy Alex Revell.

However, Matt Hamshaw's men were indebted to Dillon Phillips in the 20th minute when the goalkeeper's sharp reactions kept out Jamie Reid's close-range touch.

Rotherham lost Nombe to injury shortly afterwards and it was a blow to see the 14-goal top scorer limping off to be replaced by Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The contest had evened up by the half-hour mark and the home side were now doing most of the attacking but solid defending protected the lead of the Millers who had a Mallik Wilks 'goal' ruled out for offside as the interval approached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mpanzu should have doubled the advantage in the dying seconds of the first half but somehow spooned the ball over the bar from close on following Reece James' low left-flank cross.

Manager Hamshaw had made one change to the side that had lost at Wigan Athletic on Easter Monday, bringing in midfielder Liam Kelly, who was finally free from illness, and dropping striker Josh Kayode to the bench.

A welcome sight among the substitutes was young loanee Dan Gore, returning after a three-month absence with a foot injury that had restricted him to just one previous appearance.

Academy teenager Louis Bassett had travelled with the squad but wasn't named in the matchday 18, leaving the Millers with no keeper cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the break, Clarke-Harris headed connection was too strong and the ball flew over the bar while at the other end Louis Appere - one of three half-time substitutions by Stevenage - headed wide when he should have equalised.

Joe Rafferty, who had been out of sorts, suddenly found his touch and his 40-yard lob, with keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond well off his line, wasn't far from finding the net.

The changes had made Stevenage more dangerous and it required further sharpness from Phillips, diving full stretch to his left, to foil another sub, Jake Young, before Dan Butler tried his luck from distance and whipped a shot the wrong side of the woodwork.

The home team continued to press but couldn’t find a way through a Millers defence in which Hakeem Odoffin was outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, fatefully, sub Josh Kayode and Clarke-Harris between them made a mess of a golden opportunity and Dan Sweeney, who had just entered the fray, got on the end of long ball to head home a late, late leveller.

It could have been even worse but Phillips managed to parry a Harvey White shot.

There was fancy dress in the away end but nothing fancy about the finale as Rotherham failed to fully capitalise on a resolute defensive display.

Stevenage (3-1-4-2): Taye Ashby-Hammond; Charlie Goode, Carl Piergianni, Lewis Freestone (Dan Sweeney 89); Louis Thompson (Eli King 26); Kyle Edwards (Jake Young H-T), Dan Phillips, Harvey White, Dan Butler; Jamie Reid (Louis Appere H-T), Elliott List (Jordan Roberts H-T). Subs not used: Rylee Mitchell, Ellis Bates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham (3-4-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys; Pelly Mpanzu, Liam Kelly (Shaun McWilliams 67), Joe Powell, Reece James; Louie Sibley (Dan Gore 67); Mallik Wilks (Josh Kayode 84), Sam Nombe (Jonson Clarke-Harris 22). Subs not used: Jake Hull, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.

Goals: Nombe 8 (Rotherham); Sweeney 90+2 (Stevenage)

Referee: Lewis Smith (Wigan)

Attendance: 4,012 (654)