Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United players have a final chance to impress Matt Hamshaw before the new boss delivers his verdict on their futures at the club.

The Millers round off their League One campaign at home to Peterborough United this weekend and the manager will then hold a series of meetings a few days later.

He admits he has yet to fully make up his mind on every member of his squad who are coming to the end of their deals and are hoping to be offered new terms.

That makes tomorrow's clash an important one for the likes of attacking duo Josh Kayode and Jack Holmes.

Hamshaw had originally planned meetings on Monday but has delayed them by 24 hours because it is a bank holiday.

“It will be Tuesday,” he said. “The retained list should come out now long after that.

“I've still got decisions to make on a few. There will be players who get released, there will be players who I'm really pleased with who will stay.”

The boss, who took the hot-seat just over a month ago, may also tell some people who are still under contract that they aren't part of his future thinking.

Meanwhile, Rotherham have a number of youngsters whose deals are about to expire and they are also about to learn of their fate.

They are striker Ciaran McGuckin, centre-halves Jake Hull and Hamish Douglas and forwards Josh Ayres and Ben Hatton. In the case of the latter two, the Millers hold 12-month extension options.

Hamshaw, a former youth coach at the club, said: “I will judge them on the basis of: ‘Do they fit into how we want to play? Can they do exactly what I want them to do?’

“We need to build a squad here. I don't care how old the players are, they have to have that bit of bite, that bit of potential.

“I'm excited to work with some of those young players. Some of them will stay, some of them will go and we'll move on.”