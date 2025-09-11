Rotherham United frontman Kion Etete. Picture: Jim Brailsford

INJURED striker Kion Etete could be back in action next week for Rotherham United after limping out of the Millers' most recent encounter.

The Cardiff City loanee lasted for only 22 minutes of last Saturday's 1-0 home win over Exeter City before he was unable to continue.

Happily, his issue isn't a serious one and there is a chance he will return to the fold for the League One clash with Stockport County at AESSEAL New York Stadium on September 20.

“If he's not involved in that match, he'll definitely be back for the game after that,” manager Matt Hamshaw said.

That would mean the trip to Mansfield Town on September 27 would be his comeback date.

Etete, who had previously been sidelined this term by a groin complaint, tweaked a knee ligament against Exeter. “It was caused when he over-stretched,” Hamshaw said. “It's minimal.”

The 23-year-old had looked dangerous in a front two with another loan attacker, Martin Sherif, until the latter hurt his hamstring in the South Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers late last month.

The two could soon be back in tandem as Sherif is hard at work on his rehabilitation and may also be in the frame for the Mansfield contest.