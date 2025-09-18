Rotherham United frontman Kion Etete. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are poised to delay the return of Kion Etete by a week as they play safe with the loan striker who has been nursing a knee injury.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old is well into his rehabilitation and, at a push, could feature in Saturday's League One clash with Stockport County at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

However, Millers manager Matt Hamshaw is planning to leave the 23-year-old out of the matchday 18 and save him for the trip to Mansfield Town on September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's unlikely we'll see him this weekend,” the boss said. “It's disappointing, but I don't want to take an unnecessary risk with him.

“If it was the last game of the season with something riding on it, he'd be in the squad. I expect him to be fully right for Mansfield."

Etete has had an up-and-down start to his time in South Yorkshire after leaving Cardiff City last month to spend the season with Rotherham. He has shown exciting flashes of the talent that persuaded Premier League Tottenham Hotspur to take him from Notts County six years ago but has already suffered two minor ailments and been unavailable for three matches.

The Derby-born centre-forward departed proceedings in the 22nd minute of the 1-0 win over Exeter City on September 6 after tweaking a knee ligament and has been receiving treatment since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has made a return to outdoor work and is scheduled to rejoin full training in the next few days. “Kion's back out on the grass,” Hamshaw confirmed.

Meanwhile, the manager is keen to see some of his fringe men go out on non-league loans but says he will hold off on sanctioning departures until more of his injured players are back in the selection frame.

Other absentees include attackers Sam Nombe and Marin Sherif along with centre-halves Thomas Holmes and Sean Raggett.

“No-one will leave just yet,” Hamshaw said. “I'd love to get a few lads out and let them go and play games somewhere, but at this moment we haven't got enough fit bodies for that to happen.”