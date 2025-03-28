Rotherham United chef Gav Bradbury. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

​​THE chef at Roundwood had a problem: the food was too good!

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Bradbury was trying out a new recipe and Rotherham United's squad couldn't get enough of it.

“Mongolian beef,” says the man everyone knows as ‘Gav’. “Spicy. Sweet. Cooked in sauce. It had gone in four minutes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 47-year-old has been a key figure since being given the job by manager Steve Evans in pre-season. He feeds the players and staff before and after training and also provides the pack-up meals they consume following away matches.

Rotherham United chef Gav Bradbury. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

“There's a lot of misconceptions about footballers being arrogant,” he says. “They're not.

“There are no big-heads here. Everyone is down to earth. This is a family and you can take the mick out of each other. There's laughing and joking and banter.”

“Who's the loudest?” I ask.

“Cam Humphreys,” he replies. “It's his laugh, it's brilliant. If you're having a hectic day and you're a bit drained, you hear Cam's laugh and it's like: ‘Yes, come on, Gav.’ It gives you that lift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gav Bradbury's chunky beef chilli with rice and broccoli. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

“Mallik Wilks is a character. He sneaks in quietly, says ‘Morning’, slips off to the dressing room to get changed, then comes back through and he's joyous. We have the radio on and he'll have a sing and a dance. He can be very funny.

“All of the lads treat me well. I have no bad words to say about any of them. They've made me feel welcome from the moment I walked through the door and so have the gaffer and all the staff.”

Born in Sheffield in the Bramall Lane half of the city and now living in Chesterfield, he's been a chef for all of his working life.

“More than 30 years,” he says. “Ever since I left school. Everything from greasy spoons right through to Michelin star and back down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another one of Gav Bradbury's meals, chicken with Cajun mayonnaise, new potatoes and broccoli. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

His career has taken him from Greece, America and London to prison – where he helped inmates learn to cook – Sheffield United's training ground and venues all around South Yorkshire and North-east Derbyshire.

The Michelin-star experience came at the Old Vicarage in Ridgeway.

“Prison was different, very different,” he says. “I had two lock-ins where something had gone off on the wings and they wouldn't let us leave.

“I didn't care what they had done in there, it was none of my business. My business was to go in and oversee the cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to them as people. They respected that and I respected them.”

We're talking on a quiet morning at Roundwood. Most of the players have the day off and the front door is locked so I make my way around the back, following the scent of tempting aromas emanating from the kitchen where Gav is rustling up a chicken dish and a chunky beef chilli.

The Advertiser's photographer takes him outside for pictures and then the interview has to be delayed because she's set eyes and nose on the chilli and wants the recipe herself.

Chef's tip: add a touch of bicarbonate of soda to thicken the sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeding up to 40 people means shifts can be long but Gav isn't complaining. “I'm usually up at 4am and in for 5.30am for prepping,” he says. “The staff come in between 7.30/8am and the players between 8.30/9am.

“I do the staff breakfast, then I'll replenish that and do the players' breakfast. There are scrambled eggs, poached eggs, baked beans, mushrooms, porridge. I also do my own granola that they have. There's also Weetabix, toast, jam, butter, Marmite, peanut butter.

“On a good day, I'll leave at about 2.30pm, on a bad day, 5pm. I'm first in and last out. I don't mind it, it's part and parcel of the job. No two days are the same in this environment. The atmosphere, the togetherness, it's a special thing.”

Manager Steve Evans has a little of several things but not a lot of anything. “‘Gaffer's tapas’, we call them,” Gav smiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ is him and assistant Emma Brabbs. “She's a great baker and does the desserts,” he says. “I was a pastry chef back in the day so I know how good she is. She also does the salads, helps seal the chicken and fish and we do the pots between us.”

Anyway, that Mongolian beef …

“It was a recipe that Emma found,” he says. “When I'm doing that, I'll be in really early because I want to make sure that it is spot-on.

“The first time I made it, I thought that six kilograms of beef would be plenty. I'd also got sweet chilli chicken on – 25 chicken breasts – and there was also egg-fried rice, broccoli, carrots and stir-fried veg.

“The players tried it and it was like: ‘Oh my god, Gav, this is so tender, it's to die for.’ It's a massive compliment to hear things like that. It went up to 9kg of beef the next time and that went in 15 minutes. Then it went up to 12kg.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other favourites include jerk chicken, rice and peas, mac 'n' cheese with coleslaw, roasted honey and thyme carrots and sticky jerk salmon while he can't wait to try out Korean barbecue-style meatballs on the group

Four and a half years with the Blades came to an end when Gav left to look after his mother who had suffered a heart attack.

With his mum happily stabilised, he was able to apply for the Millers role and, after an initial meeting with head of human performance Chris Royston, found himself in front of the manager and physiotherapist Hollie Augustus.

“I thought it was going to be a 30-minute interview but it turned into an hour-plus,” he says. “I got a phone call saying they'd like to offer me the job and there were no ifs and buts from me. I've enjoyed every minute of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chef's domain is the kitchen at one end of the large communal area where players eat at rows of white tables.

“They come in after training and say: ‘What is it today, Gav?’” he says. “I'm like ‘Caribbean’ and the response is ‘Yee-eesss!’ They get their showers, they get their rub-downs and they all dash in. The queue goes from the first hot-plate all the way down the room.”

It's not just about food in elite sport, however, it's about fuel, and the right stuff has to be eaten at the right time. There's a notice on a wall in the dining section detailing how many grams of carbohydrates must be consumed on a busy day, how many on a light day and how many on an injured day.

“Being a chef at a football club is much different to being a chef in a restaurant,” Gav says. “You have to know how much fat to use, how much sugar to use, which natural sugars to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In restaurants, it's the same menu for three months. Here, I change it every week.”

“I learned a lot from Matt Dale, the first-team chef at Sheffield United, and Lee Rickards who was then the nutritionist.

“They taught me about which foods do what for the body, which oils are good for the body and things like that. It's given me a knowledge about food that I didn't get from college.”

He deals with suppliers and menus are devised by him before being run by the Millers' sports-science team and the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The produce is local,” he says. “I think that's important. It's all from South Yorkshire. I pay a little bit extra for my veg because I know it's going to be good quality.

“One of their drivers is a Rotherham fan who lives just around the corner. If there's a problem, he brings things here on his way home.”

Gav lives with his mum but has a long-term partner and the pair have a big event coming up. “I'm going to be a grandad in May,” he says. “My eldest step-son, he and his partner are due. I have two step-sons. I've been with them since they were three and six.”

As for his relationship with Evans? Three Michelin stars.

“I get on really well with him,” he says. “He's a good boss. He's funny and caring and takes an interest in you. He's got grandkids and I've told him that if I need any tips it's him I'm coming to!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the best job I've ever had. I get so much freedom with the menu. Nine times out of ten there are no changes. I've got to know what people like and how they like it and I pretty much get it spot-on every time.”

Well, not quite every time.

“It's the only complaint I've ever had and the players will never let me live it down,” he grins. “Because it was different and healthy, I thought I'd do a beetroot, apple and ginger soup.

“I've made this in restaurants and hotels and it's flown out. I made it here and, boy, did I know they didn't like it. It's now firmly out of the rotation. You either like beetroot or you don't. It's like Marmite!”

The Mongolian beef, that's a different story: “Next time it's going to have to go up to 15kg and there'll still be none left.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most days, all of the food goes. On the rare occasions it doesn't, Gav and Emma will sometimes “tub up” a dish for the manager and his wife, Sarah, to warm up that night.

The Roundwood humour surfaces again.

The two containers are given their own labels: ‘The Real Gaffer’ and ‘Steve’.