Midfielder Ben Whiteman has damaged ankle ligaments and may not feature against Leam Richaardson’s side who are seeking their first win of 2024.

The 27-year-old, who played for Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers earlier in his career, has made nearly 150 appearances for the Lilywhites since joining them just over three years ago.

Whiteman sat out the last match before the international break - a 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle - and boss Ryan Lowe said: “Ankle injuries can be quick and they can be long, they can be two or three weeks or four or five weeks.”

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Another fitness concern for the home side is five-goal striker Milutin Osmanjic who pulled out of duty with Montenegro after limping out of the victory at Home Park with ankle trouble.

Centre-forward Ched Evans hasn't played since January and has yet to return from knee surgery.

Meanwhile, Lowe is hopeful Brad Potts will be declared fit after two week's rest during the lull in second-tier action.

The midfield man missed five games before the Plymouth clash with a hamstring problem and then had to be substituted against Argyle when he felt tightness in the same region of his leg.

ONE TO WATCH

Will Keane has been among the goals since his summer move to Preston and is the Lilywhites' top scorer with 12 in 32 games. Now aged 31, the forward came through the ranks at Manchester United before moves to Hull City, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic. The Republic of Ireland international averaged almost a goal every other game for Wigan in 106 league starts.

FORM GUIDE

Millers: LLLLLD

Preston: WDWDLW

After losing 2-1 at home to Stoke City, Preston went into the international break on the back of a 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle.

RECENT MEETINGS

Sep 23, 2023, Championship: Millers 1 Preston 1

Jordan Hugill

Mar 14, 2003, Championship: Millers 1 Preston 2

Hakeem Odoffin

Aug 16, 2002, Championship: Preston 0 Millers 0

Feb 6, 2021, Championship: Preston 1 Millers 2

Joe Rafferty og, Ben Wiles

Nov 7, 2020, Championship: Millers 2 Preston 1

Richard Wood, Matt Crooks

OPPOSITION BOSS

​Ryan Lowe had a near-20-year playing career as a striker at clubs including Shrewsbury Town, Bury, Sheffield Wednesday and Tranmere Rovers before moving into management with Bury in 2018. The Liverpudlian led the Shakers to promotion from League Two and then repeated that feat with Plymouth Argyle, which led to Preston taking him to Deepdale in December 2021. Under his guidance, they finished 13th in that season and 12th last term.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Stephen Martin is the son of former Premier League referee Andy who officiated in the 1990s. Born in Staffordshire, Martin Junior took charge of his first EFL game in 2011 and graduated to the Championship in the 2012/13 season. He was the referee for the Millers' 5-0 loss at Watford in November, a defeat that led to manager Matt Taylor being sacked. His 18 matches this term have seen him issue 91 yellow cards and send off two players.

